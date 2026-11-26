German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned Ukraine against geographically expanding the scope of its war with Russia following recent attacks on Russian vessels in the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas.

“Ukraine’s right to self-defence is undisputed and we support the country, but I would categorically warn against allowing this conflict to expand geographically,” Wadephul said in Berlin, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Dan Neculescu.

According to him, Russia attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine is defending itself. The German minister stressed that Kyiv’s actions are legitimate when they are directed against military targets.

Attacks in the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas

“But I cannot support an escalation of the conflict. We must contain its spread. We must avoid any escalation,” Wadephul said.

On Sunday, Ukrainian naval drones attacked several Russian vessels off the coast of Libya. They included a Russian corvette and a cargo ship.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with “Bloomberg” that Ukraine was also behind the attack on the Russian cargo ship “Sparta II” in the Gulf of Finland. According to information released after the incident, the vessel was damaged and its crew abandoned the ship, after which rescue teams from the region took part.

Kyiv presents such actions as part of its right to strike Russian military targets or targets linked to military supplies. Ukraine’s European partners, however, expressed concern that operations in the Baltic Sea could create additional risks for shipping and the environment.

Concerns Grow Over the War’s Expansion

Wadephul’s warning comes amid new incidents involving NATO countries. On Friday, three missiles entered Polish airspace and fell on its territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine. Polish prosecutors established that they were Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles. There were no casualties, and Moscow denied any connection to the incident.

The German minister did not withdraw his support for Kyiv. He said that Germany continues to stand behind Ukraine, but at the same time insisted that the conflict must be contained and must not endanger maritime routes in the Baltic Sea.

The issue of maritime security is already part of broader European discussions about the war. Berlin is calling both for support for Ukraine’s self-defence and for measures to reduce the risk of a direct incident between Russia and NATO countries.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr