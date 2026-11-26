The United States is postponing until 2027 the presentation of the results of its review of its military presence in Europe. A decision on the number of troops and the military resources deployed was initially expected by the end of December, but NATO allies now expect it to be announced after the New Year.

The information was confirmed by NATO diplomats and cited by “European Pravda.” Bloomberg reports that the US Department of Defense has still not announced an official decision and that the review is ongoing. According to the report, the announcement could be postponed until later in December or until the beginning of 2027.

Smaller reduction than initially discussed

The review was launched in June by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and was supposed to last six months. Its aim is to determine the future size of US forces in Europe, the military capabilities needed and the scale of support Washington will provide to its allies in times of crisis.

Initially, the withdrawal of around 25,000 troops, or approximately one-third of the US contingent on the continent, was under discussion. According to Bloomberg, allies now expect the reduction to involve around 5,000 personnel. Most of them will probably be withdrawn from Germany, while countries on the eastern flank, particularly Poland, could receive additional forces.

In May, the commander of NATO forces in Europe, Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, said he did not expect any further withdrawal beyond the 5,000 troops already announced in the near future. At the time, the Pentagon said that the final allocation would depend on US strategic needs and on the ability of European allies to assume a greater share of the continent’s defense.

NATO 3.0 and pressure on Europe

The postponement comes amid efforts by Donald Trump’s administration to reach an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Improved relations between Washington and NATO in recent weeks, as well as commitments by European countries to increase their defense spending, are also among the factors cited.

Washington is insisting that European allies take greater responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense, while the US redirects some of its resources toward the Indo-Pacific region. At the same time, the US administration wants to retain access to its bases on the continent so that it can use Europe as a platform for operations in the Middle East and other regions.

As part of the concept known as “NATO 3.0,” allies have received questionnaires about their defense investments, access to military facilities, infrastructure and permissions to use airspace. The discussions are also taking place against the backdrop of disputes over restrictions imposed by several European countries on the use of their bases by US aircraft.

Colby: Europe must fill the gaps

The review is being led by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby. Earlier in November, he told European Union defense ministers that Washington was coordinating its actions with NATO.

“The Europeans almost immediately took steps to fill the gaps in the forces withdrawn by the United States, and France deserves special thanks here,” Colby said.

According to an analysis by the US Congress, as of March 2026, around 86,000 US military personnel had been assigned or deployed in European NATO countries. The US military presence includes permanent and rotational forces, with the largest share of personnel stationed in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

The next meeting of NATO foreign ministers is scheduled for next week. The allies are expected to discuss the progress of the review, but the final decision on the size and deployment of US forces will be made later.

Sources: focus-news.net, livemint.com, apnews.com