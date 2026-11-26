Elon Musk promised that every child in the US would receive two SpaceX shares – one from the company and one personally from him. The share provided by SpaceX is to be transferred in December 2026, while Musk’s personal share is to be transferred in June 2027.

“Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares – one from the company and one personally from me,” Musk wrote on the social network X. He did not provide details on how eligible recipients would be determined, how the shares would be transferred or what restrictions would apply to them.

According to 2024 data from the US Census Bureau, around 73 million people under the age of 18 live in the country. At a price of $127.44 per share, the value of two shares for every child would reach approximately $18.6 billion. The calculation is based on the closing price of the stock market session.

Connection to children’s investment accounts

SpaceX separately announced that it would provide one newly issued Class A share to every active Trump Account – an investment account intended for American children. Musk said he would personally match the number of shares donated by the company.

This means that SpaceX’s promise is tied to active Trump Accounts, while Musk’s wording refers to every child in the US. It has not yet been specified whether the billionaire’s personal shares will be transferred through the same accounts or via another mechanism. It has also not been announced whether all children will need to take specific action to receive the shares.

“I recommend that you hold on to your shares,” Musk wrote. He also said that SpaceX could reach a value around one million times greater than the current global economy if the company succeeds in creating conditions for life on more than one planet and harnessing even one-millionth of the Sun’s energy.

The promise was doubled within a month

In October, Musk promised one SpaceX share for every child in the US and called the initiative “the first in a long series” of similar actions. His new statement doubles the number of promised shares, also including an ownership stake in the company itself.

SpaceX made its stock market debut in June 2026, raising around $85.7 billion. In September, the Starship rocket reached orbit for the first time – a key milestone in Musk’s plans for future crewed missions and the creation of conditions for life beyond Earth.

Sources: bta.bg, afp.com, investing.com