North Korea has temporarily suspended part of its military cooperation with Russia, including deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition, Ukraine’s military intelligence claims. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the measure also includes a ban on Russian military transport aircraft using North Korean airspace.

The decision was announced by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui following a statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko. According to HUR, Rudenko said that Moscow would help reduce tensions between South Korea and North Korea.

Choe Son-hui demanded that Russia clarify its policy toward Seoul. Ukrainian intelligence quoted her as saying that such statements were inconsistent with the nature of the allied relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

“The restrictions include a ban on Russian military transport aircraft using North Korean airspace, as well as the suspension of deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and the next batch of artillery ammunition,” HUR said.

According to the Ukrainian side, Pyongyang is also postponing for the time being the implementation of a Russian request to increase the North Korean military contingent in Russia from around 8,500 to 50,000 troops. It has not been specified how long the temporary suspension of deliveries is expected to last.

The claims have not been independently confirmed

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the information from Ukrainian military intelligence or establish whether Andrei Rudenko and Choe Son-hui had made the reported public statements. Moscow and Pyongyang did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report does not necessarily mean a complete halt to military cooperation. According to HUR, North Korean servicemen already in Russia’s Kursk region continue to take part in combat operations. Ukrainian intelligence also reported the presence of a North Korean missile unit in Voronezh Region.

Millions of rounds of ammunition delivered in 2024

North Korea has been supplying weapons to Russia since 2023, and began sending troops in 2024. An international monitoring team tracking compliance with sanctions against Pyongyang found that in 2024, Russian ships transported up to 9 million artillery and rocket rounds from North Korea in 49 shipments.

That same year, NATO and Western countries confirmed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. They have been used in the fighting in Kursk Region, where Russian forces are engaged in combat against Ukrainian units.

Despite reports of disagreements, contacts between Moscow and Pyongyang continue. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin received in the Kremlin Choe Yong-won, one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s closest associates.

Sources: bta.bg, kyivindependent.com, apnews.com