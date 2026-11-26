Media outlets linked to Yemen’s Houthis reported new Saudi airstrikes on the capital Sana’a and the port city of Hodeidah. The Saba news agency said targets in Sana’a had been attacked, including a potato chip factory and warehouses.

An Agence France-Presse journalist saw smoke in the area of Sana’a airport. In Hodeidah, residents told the agency that they had heard aircraft and powerful explosions. The blasts prompted patients at a dialysis center located near the port to leave the building.

Al Masirah television, which is affiliated with the Houthis, said that the strikes had destroyed a water treatment plant serving a densely populated neighborhood. These claims have not been independently confirmed.

“The air force of the Saudi enemy carried out a series of strikes against the capital Sana’a today,” the Saba news agency reported.

Retaliatory attacks on Saudi oil facilities

The Saudi-led coalition said that the Houthis had attacked a Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan, in the southwestern part of the kingdom near the border with Yemen. The facility can process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Later, the coalition said it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch site in Hodeidah, which it said had been used in the attack on the refinery. The military bloc warned that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure would be met with a military response.

A day earlier, the coalition reported strikes on the port of Hodeidah. It is one of the main entry points for goods into the areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis. In response, the group said it had attacked the ports of Jeddah and Jazan on the Red Sea.

The conflict is escalating again

The coalition said it had intercepted four drones over Ras Tanura, home to Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery and a major crude oil export terminal. Another drone was destroyed near the port of Jeddah.

The exchange of strikes intensified after fighting resumed in Yemen in July. The Houthis control Sana’a and the country’s most densely populated northern and western regions, while the internationally recognized government relies on support from Riyadh.

Since July, the Houthis have carried out missile and drone attacks against Saudi airports, oil facilities and administrative buildings. The Saudi coalition has responded with strikes on areas under the group’s control, including key ports along the Red Sea coast.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com