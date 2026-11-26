NATO does not support the idea of allied forces shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory. This was stated by Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence, Cezary Tomczyk, who said that such an operation would create “numerous complications.”

“NATO does not support this in any way. It would create numerous complications,” Tomczyk said. He specified that discussions on the possibility of countering Russian aerial targets over Ukraine had been ongoing for several months, but previous talks had ended with the conclusion that such a procedure was “impossible.”

According to him, implementing such a mechanism would require Kyiv's consent, the exchange of warnings and access for allied forces to Ukrainian airspace. A unanimous decision by all NATO member states would also be necessary.

Poland insists on discussing the interception of missiles

Warsaw called on its allies to discuss the possibility of intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine when they are heading toward the territory of a NATO member state. The Polish appeal followed a violation of the country's airspace by three Russian missiles during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Cezary Tomczyk did not confirm reports that Poland had again submitted an official request to the Alliance. He nevertheless stressed that any substantial decision concerning the airspace over Ukraine must be made by NATO as a whole. Polish media reported that the issue had been discussed by the allies on November 23 following the incident involving the Russian aerial targets.

According to The Associated Press, the violation of Polish airspace took place against the backdrop of a multinational military exercise in the southeastern part of the country. Around 2,800 servicemen from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom took part, while Poland provided logistical support.

Warsaw is preparing a flight-restricted zone

Against the backdrop of the latest air incidents, the Polish government is planning to introduce a no-fly zone in the eastern part of the country. The measure is expected to take effect by the end of 2026 or at the beginning of 2027.

This zone would be separate from the proposal to intercept Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory. While the latter requires the consent of all allies and access to Ukrainian airspace, the Polish restrictions are a national measure related to Warsaw's efforts to protect its own airspace.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com, polskieradio.pl