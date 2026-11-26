The Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Stavropol Krai was attacked by Ukrainian drones, the region’s governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, said. Local authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.

Later, Vladimirov said that 12 of a total of 88 unmanned aerial vehicles had reached the facility’s grounds. “The attack lasted for three hours—from 2:00 to 5:00 a.m. Moscow time,” the governor said, as quoted by Interfax. According to him, the damage assessment is ongoing.

Nevinnomyssk Azot is part of the EuroChem chemical group. The facility is located in the city of Nevinnomyssk and produces nitrogen fertilizers and organic synthesis products.

Buildings damaged in Nevinnomyssk

According to local authorities, industrial and energy facilities were damaged when debris from downed unmanned aerial vehicles fell. A school building and a branch of the North Caucasus Federal University were also damaged.

Two people sought medical assistance, but their lives are not in danger. Classes at schools in the city switched to remote learning. Authorities said that life-support systems were operating normally and that emergency services were surveying the area.

Reports of strikes in other Russian regions as well

Reuters, cited by BTA, also reported a nighttime strike on oil tanks at a facility of the Russian company Transneft in Bashkortostan. No information was provided about the extent of the damage.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook that the Marinovka military airfield in Volgograd Oblast had also been attacked. The available information contains no report of confirmation by Ukrainian authorities of Russia’s claims about the attack on the plant in Stavropol Krai.

Sources: bta.bg, m.interfax.ru, interfax.ru