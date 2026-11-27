More than 900,000 households and businesses across the United States were left without electricity on Thanksgiving after a powerful storm hit the East Coast. As of 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, more than 961,000 customers were without power, according to data from PowerOutage.us cited by Reuters. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia were the hardest hit.

More than 235,000 power outages were reported in Pennsylvania, over 180,000 in New Jersey, and approximately 156,000 and 132,000 in Maryland and Virginia, respectively. Earlier in the day, the number of affected customers had stood at around 820,000, but it increased as the storm moved north. Outages were also reported in parts of New York, Delaware and Missouri.

Flooding and strong winds along the coast

The storm brought heavy rain, wind gusts of between 50 and 70 miles per hour, and serious coastal flooding. The National Weather Service warned that the combination of strong winds, waterlogged soil and high tides increases the risk of fallen trees and further power outages.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain fell in New York, with amounts reaching 3 inches in some areas. Wind speeds of 56 miles per hour were recorded at LaGuardia Airport. Two people were rescued from their vehicles because of flooding, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. “There is no destination worth risking your safety for,” he said.

In Avalon, New Jersey, the flooding was among the worst in the community’s history. “It’s not quite Hurricane Sandy,” said Scott Wahl, the city’s administrator, referring to the 2012 storm that caused massive damage along the Atlantic coast. Authorities said several drivers had been rescued after entering closed and flooded sections of road.

Holiday travel severely disrupted

By evening, more than 2,200 flights to or from U.S. airports had been delayed, while more than 400 had been canceled. Roads and coastal communities from North Carolina to New Jersey were flooded, with rescue teams evacuating people from vehicles in some areas.

Because of the danger posed by strong gusts between the high-rise buildings of Manhattan, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed until Saturday. It was the first postponement of the event due to severe weather in its 100-year history.

Authorities in New Jersey declared a state of emergency, and a similar measure was introduced in parts of New York. According to the forecast, conditions in the mid-Atlantic region will gradually improve overnight, but new gusts of between 25 and 35 miles per hour are expected along the coast on Friday, as the heaviest rain and strongest winds move toward New England.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, cbsnews.com