Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador in Stockholm to protest the violation of Polish airspace by Russian missiles and an alleged plot to assassinate an American-Ukrainian citizen in Denmark. Both cases were raised with the Russian diplomat during a single diplomatic meeting.

“The ambassador was summoned to convey Sweden’s position on the violation of Polish airspace on Friday, November 20,” the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. In the same statement, the ministry said that the protest also covered the “alleged plot to assassinate an American-Ukrainian citizen on Danish territory,” which Denmark has attributed to Russia.

The Polish incident occurred during a Russian attack on Ukraine. Polish authorities described the missiles’ incursion as a dangerous provocation, and on November 24 summoned the Russian ambassador in Warsaw and handed him a sharply worded diplomatic note. Russia has not taken responsibility for the violation of the airspace.

The Danish Investigation

The second reason for Sweden’s protest is related to an investigation in Denmark. On November 20, Danish authorities announced that they had foiled an attempt to assassinate an American-Ukrainian citizen on Danish territory and attributed the alleged plot to Russian intelligence services. Denmark said it was also taking diplomatic measures against Russia.

The Swedish statement provided no further details about the meeting with the Russian ambassador, nor did it say what response he had given. It was also not announced whether Stockholm was considering further measures in connection with the two cases.

A Previous Case in Poland

The tensions surrounding the violation of Polish airspace are reminiscent of the explosion in eastern Poland in November 2022. At the time, NATO said that its preliminary assessment indicated a Ukrainian air-defense missile launched while defending against a Russian missile attack. The Alliance stressed that Russia bore political responsibility for the incident because of its war against Ukraine, but said there was no evidence that the explosion had been an intentional attack against NATO.

The new case is being viewed by the allies in a different context, as Poland claims that this time the airspace was violated by Russian missiles. NATO described the incident as dangerous, but said that an assessment of whether the violation was intentional must be made on the basis of the evidence collected.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com