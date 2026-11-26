The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine for a ninth local ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after the facility once again lost its external power supply. The agency said the outage had occurred as a result of military activity in the area.

Without electricity from the power grid, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is relying on emergency diesel generators, which maintain the essential nuclear safety and security functions. “The nuclear power plant is relying on emergency diesel generators for essential nuclear safety and security functions,” the IAEA said.

The latest outage comes after a series of similar incidents. According to the IAEA, on 8 November the plant experienced its 27th complete loss of external power since the start of the war. The power supply was restored after around 15 hours, but the recurring outages remain a major risk to the facility.

Diesel generators are a temporary safeguard

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is Europe's largest nuclear power plant and has been in an area under Russian control since March 2022. All six reactors have been shut down, but this does not mean that the plant can remain without electricity. Power is needed to cool the reactors and spent nuclear fuel pools, as well as to operate the control and protection systems.

Emergency generators can provide the necessary energy, but they are intended for emergencies, not for prolonged operation as a substitute for the external grid. The IAEA has repeatedly warned that a reliable external power supply is one of the key factors for nuclear safety during an armed conflict.

Previous ceasefire allowed repairs

In August, the plant was left without external power for 18 days. Following a local ceasefire negotiated with the mediation of the IAEA, Ukrainian teams repaired a damaged power transmission line. The power supply was restored in September, but the plant once again remained dependent on a single main external connection.

The agency is now trying to negotiate the ninth local ceasefire window. The aim is to create conditions for the inspection and repair of the power infrastructure without interrupting maintenance work on the nuclear safety systems. For now, it has not been announced exactly when the new ceasefire could begin or how long it would last.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, world-nuclear-news.org