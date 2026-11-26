Iran denied carrying out the drone attack in Kuwait that killed two Italian citizens. The technicians worked for Rheinmetall Italia at an air defense surveillance station, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate.

“The Iranian armed forces have not conducted any offensive or military operations in the area,” Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, as quoted by Iranian state media. The denial followed statements by Italy and Kuwait that Iranian drones had targeted a site of strategic importance.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said that several drones had been detected and intercepted in the country’s airspace. Four people were initially injured by falling debris – two Italian citizens, a Kuwaiti citizen and a Pakistani citizen. The two Italians later died of their injuries.

According to Tajani, the two victims were civilian technicians who serviced air defense surveillance systems. They worked for the Italian subsidiary of the German defense company Rheinmetall. The Italian government said it was in contact with their families and monitoring developments in the case.

New calls for mobilization in Iran

Against the backdrop of tensions in the region, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called on the Basij volunteer organization to expand its influence in society. In a message marking Basij Week, he urged the organization to attract people who share its ideology but are not official members.

“Every Iranian – a member of the Basij”

This is the slogan that Khamenei set as the organization’s goal to implement. According to Iranian state media, the Basij should use its broader capabilities to address the country’s problems and strengthen social unity. Reuters reported that since the start of the war, Iranian authorities have relied on the organization to organize pro-government rallies across the country.

The Basij was established in 1979 by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The organization became an important source of manpower during the Iran-Iraq War, and in 1981 it was incorporated into the structure of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Over the years, the Basij has established a presence in universities, government institutions and residential neighborhoods. In addition to mobilizing supporters, the organization has been used in state campaigns, the enforcement of social norms, the suppression of protests and providing assistance during disasters.

Khamenei’s call comes at a time of economic difficulties and increased pressure from US sanctions. Iranian authorities are also promoting the “Janfada” volunteer program, linked to training and participation in the country’s defense, as well as a Basij campaign to limit electricity and natural gas consumption.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it