From the powerful “El Niño” phenomenon to a new total solar eclipse, here are five events that, according to AFP’s editorial team, we will need to follow in 2027.

“El Niño” in an increasingly warmer world

With an “El Niño” episode that could prove to be one of the most powerful ever observed, 2027 could set new temperature records.

“El Niño” is a natural climate phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean every two to seven years and disrupts rainfall and temperature patterns across much of the planet. But in a world already warmed by climate change, its consequences are intensifying.

“El Niño” is already affecting corn production in Central America, anchovy fishing in Peru, as well as rice and sugar cane harvests in Southeast Asia.

As far as upcoming harvests in some regions of the world and food prices are concerned, “the worst may still be yet to come,” believes Kaveh Zahedi of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

All this is happening at a time when farmers are already paying a high price for the sharp rise in fertilizer and fuel costs, while international aid has fallen significantly.

Expected battle between Trump and Democrats in Congress

The new US representatives and senators will take office on January 3.

Following the Democrats’ convincing victory in the midterm elections, Donald Trump’s opposition now holds a majority in both chambers of Congress and says it intends to oppose the Republican president at every turn.

The current Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, is expected to become the first Black speaker in the history of the lower chamber of Congress.

Jeffries has already outlined his priorities. They include tackling the high cost of living, ending the war in Iran and reversing cuts to a major government health insurance program.

The Democrats also say they want to hold Donald Trump and his administration accountable for corruption which, in their view, has been unprecedented since the Republican billionaire returned to the White House two years ago.

Some even want to go so far as to subject Donald Trump to a third impeachment trial in Congress, following the two during his first presidential term. Such a scenario remains unlikely, however, because of the two-thirds majority required in the Senate.

Despite their majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Democrats will not have completely free rein to pass all the legislation they want. Donald Trump retains his power to veto legislation.

Presidential election in France

After ten years in power, Emmanuel Macron will step down following France’s presidential election, whose two rounds will be held on April 18 and May 2.

Political violence and divisions in society, manifested on the streets, in parliament and in the media in France, are raising concerns about an extremely tense election campaign.

Key issues in the election platforms will include the pension system, immigration, security concerns and Ukraine. But protests by high school students will force the candidates for the Élysée Palace to take a position on the state of the education system and public services as well.

According to opinion polls, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who is leading in voter preferences, and radical left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon are expected to reach the second round.

The right and the center are discussing holding a primary election. Meanwhile, Raphaël Glucksmann won the primary of the social-democratic left.

Candidates are announcing their bids from a wide variety of backgrounds, ranging from people with no political affiliation and conspiracy theory supporters to advocates of direct democracy, former members of the executive branch, party dissidents and even a judoka.

The election is prompting the usual influx of candidates, but not all of them will manage to collect the required 500 signatures from elected officials to be allowed to take part in the race.

Football continues to reign supreme!

2027 will be no exception to the rule: even without a men’s World Cup or European Championship, football will once again be at the top of the agenda this year.

First and foremost is the Champions League and Paris’s dream of a third consecutive European triumph.

European champions in 2025 and 2026, Paris Saint-Germain continue to dominate, and recently eight of their players ranked among the top 20 in the Ballon d’Or standings.

After their impressive victories over Manchester City and Barcelona in October, Luis Enrique’s team strikes fear into all its opponents and is aiming only for another title, which it could win on June 5 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

There will barely be time to rest before football is once again at the center of attention, this time in the homeland of King Pelé. From June 24 to July 25, Brazil will host the Women’s World Cup.

The current champions, Spain, led by Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, winners of the last six Ballon d’Or awards, will be the team everyone wants to beat.

Their main rival will be England, winners of the last two European Championships. The Americans will also be fighting for the ultimate victory.

Total solar eclipse lasting six minutes

Did you enjoy last summer’s solar eclipse? Then you will also enjoy what is coming on August 2, 2027.

To enjoy it, you will have to be in the southernmost part of Spain or, even better, in North Africa or the Middle East.

Another total solar eclipse is approaching, a phenomenon that occurs periodically but can be observed over populated areas much less often, since seas and oceans cover most of the Earth’s surface.

During a total solar eclipse, the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun and casts its shadow over a narrow strip of the Earth’s surface. It is a remarkable coincidence that the Moon is 400 times smaller than the Sun, while also being 400 times closer to Earth. As a result, at the moment of the eclipse, their apparent diameters are identical. For several minutes, daylight disappears and the solar corona is revealed.

This time, night will fall for more than six minutes in the central part of the eclipse path. This promises spectacular views, especially around the Egyptian pyramids, and in the middle of the day.

Translated from French by: Gabriela Golemanska

Source: www.bta.bg