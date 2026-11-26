Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a new massive Russian attack on Ukraine in the coming days and urged citizens to pay attention to air raid sirens.

“Unfortunately, we have information that the Russians are preparing a new massive attack in the coming days,” Zelensky said in his evening video address. “In the coming days, please pay attention to the air raid sirens,” he added.

Energy and logistics among possible targets

According to data cited by The Associated Press, Ukrainian intelligence believes that Russia is completing preparations for an attack on energy infrastructure, logistics and facilities linked to vital services.

Zelensky said that Russian forces continue to strike substations, power lines and other elements of the electricity grid. Attacks on the energy sector are particularly sensitive during the winter season, when outages can affect electricity, heating and water supplies.

Ukraine is urging its allies to speed up deliveries of air defense equipment, including missiles for the US-made “Patriot” systems, which are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Warning comes after new Russian attacks

This is not the first such warning from the Ukrainian president in recent weeks. On November 23, Zelensky said that Ukrainian intelligence had information about preparations for new Russian strikes and urged the United States and Kyiv’s other partners to take into account the need for additional air defense systems.

Reuters reported at the time that Russian forces had been carrying out almost continuous air attacks against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities since September. Five people were injured in a strike on a central district of the capital on November 23, while 11 people were killed in an attack on a populated area in Kyiv region the previous day.

No exact date or time has been given for the new strike. At present, there is no confirmation that the attack referred to by Zelensky has already begun.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, investing.com