Saudi Arabia has suspended some operations at the refinery in Jazan following an air attack on the facility. The attack sparked a fire, which was subsequently extinguished.

A Nepalese worker was killed in the strike, while several people of different nationalities were injured. A representative of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy announced the death and injuries in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency SPA, cited by Reuters and the Bulgarian News Agency.

“Some operations at the refinery have been suspended following the air attack,” the Saudi Ministry of Energy said in its statement.

The statement did not indicate who was behind the attack. Saudi authorities have also not announced how long the work stoppage will last, or whether fuel supplies outside the facility itself have been affected.

One of Saudi Aramco’s major refineries

The Jazan refinery is owned by Saudi Aramco and is part of a large industrial complex on the Red Sea coast. Its designed capacity is up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The complex is designed to produce fuels, including low-sulfur gasoline and diesel, as well as petrochemical products.

Commercial operations at the refinery began in 2021. The facility is among Saudi Arabia’s newer major energy assets and is important for supplying the country’s southwestern regions.

At present, the confirmed consequences of the attack are the fire, the death of the Nepalese worker, the injured employees and the temporary suspension of some operations. No data has been published on the extent of the material damage or the expected losses from the production disruption.

Sources: bta.bg