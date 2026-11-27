Vladimir Putin may attend the G20 summit in Florida if he wishes, US President Donald Trump said. The American leader said he did not know whether the Russian president would attend, but that if he decided to come, he would be welcomed. The summit will be held in Miami in December.

Trump said that, in his view, Putin wants the war in Ukraine to end. “I think Putin would like to see the war end. I believe that. But it takes two to tango,” the US president said in a conversation with American service members. According to him, “the other side” and NATO also want the conflict to stop.

In separate remarks, Trump stressed that he had known Putin for a long time and maintained good relations with him. He described his conversation with the Russian president on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, as “very good.” Trump also said that the “end result” of the conversation was his conviction that Putin wants a deal to end the war.

The invitation to the meeting in Miami

The US invitation to Putin was announced in September by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He said that talks with adversaries were necessary to solve problems, and that the Russian president’s presence would give him an opportunity to speak not only with Trump but also with other world leaders.

So far, Moscow has not confirmed that Putin will travel to the United States. According to US media, the Kremlin has still not made a decision on his participation. This would be the first personal attendance by the Russian president at a G20 meeting since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

Trump again defended the idea of a G8

The US president also repeated his view that the war in Ukraine might have been avoided if Russia had remained in the G8. He said that the format including Moscow had been stronger than the current G7.

Russia was removed from the format in 2014 after it annexed Crimea. The other countries then halted preparations for the G8 meeting and continued their work as the G7. Trump has previously claimed that keeping Russia at the negotiating table could have prevented the war, but this is a political assessment, not an established fact.

On November 26, Trump said he wanted Putin to end the military aggression against territories in Europe so that a deal between Russia and Ukraine could be reached. At the same time, the American agency Associated Press reported that the negotiations remained deadlocked because of disputes over the future of Ukrainian territories, while Volodymyr Zelensky warned of possible new Russian strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

Sources: devdiscourse.com, apnews.com, washingtonpost.com