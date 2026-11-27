US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to victory in the conflict with Iran. He made the statement during a conversation with American service members on Thanksgiving Day.

“Victory is within our grasp. Frankly speaking, it will come when I decide,” Trump said. The US president said that the United States had given Iran “every opportunity” to reach an agreement and end the conflict peacefully.

“We are trying to be polite. We are giving them every opportunity to make a deal and save many human lives,” Trump said. At the same time, he expressed doubts that Tehran would take up the offer. “Some people ask: ‘Why? Are they crazy?’ Maybe,” the president added.

Washington monitoring site near Natanz

Trump also said that US agencies were closely monitoring a suspected nuclear site beneath Mount Kolang Gaz La, known in the United States as Pickaxe Mountain. According to him, no significant activity had been observed around the facility near Natanz.

“They have not been able to do anything with the nuclear facilities that we destroyed,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He added that the United States would strike the mountain if it had information indicating activity, but so far it had seen “no real activity” there.

These claims form part of the US version of the results of the military campaign. At the same time, analyses in the United States point out that the conflict has now continued for nine months, while the question of whether Iran’s nuclear infrastructure has been completely destroyed remains disputed.

Trump named NATO, Russia and China

The US president said that NATO allies were already helping Washington in the conflict. “They did not help us much with Iran, but now they are participating alongside us. They are participating in different parts of Iran and doing a great job,” he said.

The claim was made a day after Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago. In a joint statement following the talks, the two identified the war in Ukraine and the conflict with Iran as among the main topics discussed. No specific details were announced about the military contribution of individual NATO countries to operations in Iran.

Trump also said that Russia and China were helping find a solution between Washington and Tehran. He provided no details about the roles of Moscow and Beijing, nor did he give a timeframe for a possible agreement.

The statement came after a series of contradictory signals about the future of the conflict. Earlier, Trump said that the war could end soon, but he also did not rule out new strikes on Iranian sites. At present, there is no confirmed final agreement between the United States and Iran, and the US president’s words about an imminent victory remain a political assessment by Washington rather than an announced end to the fighting.

Sources: iranintl.com, israelnationalnews.com, time.com