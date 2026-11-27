US President Donald Trump described the difference between the American and Russian icebreaker fleets as “ridiculous.” During an event at the White House, he said: “We had one. You know, we have only one in the entire country. Russia has 48. And we have one. This is simply ridiculous.”

Trump announced that 11 new icebreakers for the US are already under construction. The plan is for four of the vessels to be built in Finland and seven – at American shipyards. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in 2028, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

The American fleet now has more than one vessel

Trump’s claim about there being one American icebreaker reflects an older state of the fleet and refers to the heavy polar icebreaker „Polar Star.“ The vessel entered service in 1976 and remains the only heavy polar icebreaker operated by the US.

As of 2026, the US Coast Guard has three polar icebreakers. „Polar Star“ and the medium-sized „Healy“ have been joined by „Storis,“ which entered service in 2025. It is the first new polar icebreaker acquired by the service in more than two decades. „Storis“ conducted a 36-day patrol in the Bering Sea in the spring of 2026.

Russia retains a major advantage in the Arctic

Estimates of the number of Russian icebreakers vary depending on which classes of vessels are included. In his statement, Trump cited 48 vessels. A US Congressional report, citing an American intelligence assessment, puts the Russian Arctic fleet at 42 icebreakers, including eight nuclear-powered vessels.

Russia uses icebreakers to maintain the Northern Sea Route – a route along the Arctic coast that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Nuclear-powered vessels enable Moscow to maintain year-round shipping in areas with severe ice conditions.

Washington is accelerating its plans

The US Department of Homeland Security says that the Arctic is becoming increasingly important for security, natural resources and international trade. According to a report by the department, there was increased activity by Chinese military and research vessels in or around US Arctic waters in 2025.

In February 2026, Finnish shipyards signed contracts to build four of the planned American icebreakers. The first two will be built in Helsinki, while the other two – in Rauma. According to Yle, the first delivery from Helsinki could take place as early as 2028.

Sources: axios.com, yle.fi, apnews.com