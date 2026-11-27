French President Emmanuel Macron condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the violence against Bulgarian supporters at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille. The statement was made following clashes during the Europa League match between Olympique de Marseille and Levski, the Élysée Palace said.

“Acts of violence targeting Bulgarian supporters are condemned in the strongest possible terms,” the French presidency said in a statement.

According to French police, cited by Agence France-Presse, five Bulgarian fans were taken to hospital with injuries to the eyes and head, as well as a dislocated shoulder. Six other supporters received medical treatment at the scene for various injuries. There is currently no information about any arrests.

Tensions escalated around ten minutes before the start of the match. A group of home supporters moved through the stands and reached the visiting fans’ section, where around 500 Levski supporters were present. Flares and other objects were thrown in the stands. Calm was restored before the referee’s opening whistle, but further clashes broke out during the half-time break.

Radev spoke with Macron

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with Emmanuel Macron about the attack on Bulgarian citizens. Radev thanked the French president for his personal engagement, the medical assistance provided and the security measures taken.

“We share the position that aggression and violence have no place in a civilized Europe,” Radev said. He stressed that those responsible must be held accountable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send a diplomatic note to the French side, calling for a full investigation into the incidents and the identification of those responsible.

Special measures had been introduced in advance

French authorities classified the match as high-risk before it took place. It was initially discussed that up to 800 visiting supporters would be allowed into the stadium, but the number was later limited to 500 due to concerns about clashes and the need for a reinforced police presence. The permitted fans were supposed to gather at a designated meeting point and be escorted to the stadium.

On the pitch, Olympique beat Levski 1:0 after a 27th-minute penalty by Amine Gouiri. Bulgarian goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov saved a second penalty at the start of the second half. Following the defeat, Levski remained tenth in the Europa League standings with 7 points, while Olympique climbed to 23rd place with 6 points.

Sources: afp.com, btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg