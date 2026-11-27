Donald Trump added Ukraine to a warning about actions that could intentionally or unintentionally expand the war without coordinating the change with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Politico reported.

The two met on November 25 at Trump’s “Mar-a-Lago” residence in Florida. The joint statement by the White House and NATO following the talks said that the need for Russia to avoid actions that expand the conflict had been discussed, as well as the need to reach a peaceful solution as quickly as possible.

Hours later, Trump posted his own version of the message on Truth Social, in which he named “Russia and Ukraine” instead of Russia alone. According to an anonymous NATO official quoted by Politico, it was the original wording that had been officially agreed upon by both sides. The White House did not respond to the media outlet’s inquiry.

The change came after strikes on Russian vessels

Ukraine’s inclusion came days after a series of attacks on Russian vessels outside the Black Sea. On November 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian naval drones had sunk a Russian corvette in the port of Benghazi, Libya. According to Reuters, the vessel “Mercury” was hit while anchored at the base of the eastern Libyan government. Ukraine also reported a strike on a Russian cargo ship off the coast of Libya.

A day earlier, the Russian cargo ship “Sparta II” was hit by a drone in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish military said the attack had probably been carried out by Ukraine, while the 16-member crew was evacuated. Moscow described the incident as a dangerous trend of intensifying “terrorist activity” in the Baltic Sea, Reuters reported.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at a European Council meeting that she supported Ukrainian resistance, but that the war “must not and cannot be expanded to the Mediterranean”.

Discrepancy between Washington and NATO

The altered wording puts Rutte in a delicate position, as NATO publicly supports Ukraine while also seeking to maintain coordination with Washington. According to Politico, the meeting at Mar-a-Lago had initially been expected to focus primarily on the US review of its military presence in Europe. Instead, the talks focused on the defense industry and Russia’s hybrid actions, while publication of the review was postponed.

Trump later said that he had spoken with Rutte about the need for Russian President Vladimir Putin to end “all military aggression” by Russia in Europe. At the same time, the US president insisted that both Russian and Ukrainian forces must avoid actions that expand the war.

The next important forum on the issue is the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on December 2. The allies are expected to discuss both the war in Ukraine and the consequences of postponing the US plan for its military presence in Europe.

Sources: politico.eu, investing.com, apnews.com