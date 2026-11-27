One person has died and 12 have been rescued after a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank near Cay Sal in the Bahamas. The incident occurred on March 4, 2021, after the vessel capsized about three nautical miles from the island.

According to Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, the survivors spent more than 14 hours in the water before being found by a vessel belonging to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. The crew pulled 12 people from the sea and found the body of one deceased person.

Journey began in Villa Clara

The group left Villa Clara Province in central Cuba on March 2, 2021, in a speedboat. The migrants were taken to an uninhabited island in the Bahamas, where another boat picked them up to continue the journey to the United States.

However, the second boat lost stability and capsized at sea. The exact number of people on board was not reported. Cuba’s Foreign Ministry said that women and two children were among the missing.

Search called off

Following the rescue operation, additional search efforts were carried out with the participation of aircraft, vessels belonging to the Bahamian and Cuban authorities, fishing and tourist boats, as well as private vessels.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry announced that the search had been called off after no other survivors were found. “In view of the time that has elapsed since the tragic incident, the search efforts are being called off,” a ministry statement quoted by AFP said.

The case is the latest example of the risk taken by Cubans attempting to reach the United States in small vessels unsuitable for open waters. In March 2021, Cuban authorities linked the tragedy to illegal maritime routes and called for safer and legal migration options.

Sources: stabroeknews.com, infobae.com, univision.com