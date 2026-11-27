The London Underground was severely disrupted during the morning rush hour after train drivers who are members of the RMT union went on strike. Eleven lines have been suspended or are operating with significant delays, and passengers have been warned to expect prolonged disruption to services.

The strike began at midday on 26 November and is due to continue until midday on 27 November. According to Transport for London, the disruption affects the entire network. The Elizabeth line, DLR and London Overground, as well as buses and trams, continue to operate, but are busier due to passengers being redirected.

Drivers warn of fatigue

RMT links the protest to plans for a voluntary four-day working week on the London Underground. The union claims that the proposal will maintain the total number of working hours and result in longer shifts.

„We pass thousands of signals during a single shift and have to maintain a high level of concentration at all times. Moving to a four-day week without reducing the hours puts drivers in a very difficult situation in terms of fatigue and burnout“, said one of the drivers quoted by RMT.

Another driver says he fears the new schedule could leave him „overloaded and exhausted“, as the same amount of driving will be concentrated into fewer working days. In his words, this could have consequences both for employees and for passenger safety.

Dispute continues after unsuccessful talks

Transport for London says the proposal is voluntary and that drivers will be able to retain their five-day working week without being moved from their current depot. TfL urged passengers to check the latest information before travelling and allow extra time.

The ASLEF union supports the change and claims it will provide drivers with 35 additional days off per year on a 34-hour working week. RMT, however, insists that the proposal does not represent a genuine reduction in working hours and could lead to longer shifts and the loss of employment protections.

In March, RMT reported that it had around 1,800 members among London Underground drivers, or between 40 and 50 per cent of all drivers. At the time, the union warned of risks related to shift lengths, fatigue and safety.

Seven more strikes to come

The first action is part of a series of eight 24-hour strikes. The next ones are scheduled for 17 and 19 December 2026, 4 and 6 January 2027, as well as 17, 23 and 25 February 2027. TfL expects normal service on 27 November to be gradually restored, with a full return to the usual timetable expected at around 18:00.

Sources: dailymail.com, independent.co.uk, standard.co.uk