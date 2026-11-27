Turkey will continue to seek solutions through dialogue and diplomacy on issues concerning the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, but it will not back down from defending the rights and interests it considers to derive from international law and treaties. This is stated in the communiqué issued by Turkey’s National Security Council following its meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Turkey will maintain its constructive and solution-oriented approach based on dialogue and diplomacy,” the document states. At the same time, the council stresses that the country will maintain its “unyielding position” on protecting its national rights and interests.

In a separate statement quoted by “Kathimerini”, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that the armed forces would continue to take the necessary measures for maritime safety and navigation in the Mediterranean. Ankara also stated that it would defend the maritime areas it considers to fall under Turkish jurisdiction.

Unresolved disputes remain

The position was reaffirmed against the backdrop of ongoing disagreements between Turkey and Greece over maritime borders, the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. The dispute also includes issues concerning military activity around some Aegean islands, energy exploration and the status of Cyprus.

The European Commission notes that political dialogue between Ankara and Athens is continuing. The latest round of talks at deputy ministerial level was held on January 20, 2026, in Athens, while on February 11 the sixth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between the two countries took place in Ankara. According to the Commission’s assessment, however, unresolved disputes over the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones continue to strain relations.

Dialogue continues despite new tensions

In August, Turkey announced two marine parks in the northeastern part of the Aegean Sea and in the Eastern Mediterranean. The European Commission states that in 2026 Ankara also objected to the creation of three marine parks entirely within Greek territorial waters, as well as to Greek spatial planning frameworks covering tourism, renewable energy, industry and supply chains.

At his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in February, President Erdoğan said that disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas were complex but not insurmountable. “All that is needed is goodwill, constructive dialogue and a desire to find a solution,” he said, according to the Associated Press. Mitsotakis, for his part, called for the formal and actual threats weighing on relations to be removed.

One of the most contentious issues remains the possibility of Greece extending its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea from six to 12 nautical miles. The Turkish parliament declared such a unilateral step to be grounds for war as early as 1995. Thus, dialogue between the two countries continues alongside the preservation of mutually exclusive positions on key issues.

Sources: ekathimerini.com, apnews.com