Peter Mandelson praised British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s drive to move closer to the European Union, but warned that any negotiations with Brussels would be lengthy and complex. The former European commissioner for trade said that the British prime minister was asking “legitimate questions” about the future of relations with the EU.

“Nobody starts complex negotiations with the European Commission for fun or because they have nothing else to do,” Mandelson wrote in an essay. According to him, relations with the EU affect key British policies in the areas of the economy, defence, migration and energy.

He nevertheless warned Burnham “not to delude himself” about Brussels’ position. Mandelson described the European officials who will lead the talks as “my Taliban” – intelligent and capable people who defend the collective interests of the member states and will not change their position under British pressure.

London and Brussels Begin a New Phase

Burnham met with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the United Kingdom–EU summit in Brussels on 20 November. The two sides confirmed their intention to build more ambitious and dynamic relations after Brexit.

The British prime minister described the new approach as an opportunity for a “full exchange of ideas” with Brussels. On 23 November, he told the House of Commons that the United Kingdom needed to improve the existing Brexit agreement and move closer to what Britons had thought they would receive when they voted in 2016.

At the same time, Burnham said that rejoining the EU without a new referendum would be unthinkable. In his view, the outcome of any future negotiations should be put to a direct vote by British citizens. The next summit between London and Brussels is expected to take place no earlier than summer 2027.

Mandelson Returns to the Public Debate

Mandelson’s statement comes after months of absence from political life. He left the House of Lords in February 2026 after new information was published about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier convicted of sex offences.

Mandelson was later arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with an investigation into his actions as a minister and ambassador. He denies any wrongdoing.

Before that, Mandelson was one of the key architects of “New Labour”, European commissioner for trade in Tony Blair’s government and Britain’s ambassador in Washington. His warning to Burnham highlights the practical part of the forthcoming “reset” – not the political gestures, but the specific conditions Brussels will put on the table.

Sources: dailymail.com, theguardian.com, washingtonpost.com