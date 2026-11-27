Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, said there was no reason to panic over the decline in public support for German military aid to Ukraine. He commented on the results of a survey by „Forza“, commissioned by the „Körber“ Foundation, in an interview with the German newspaper „Rheinische Post“.

The poll, conducted in September among 1,501 German voters, shows that 46% support military aid to Ukraine. A year earlier, their share had been 59%. At the same time, 53% of respondents said they were in favor of ending arms deliveries.

Makeiev takes the results seriously, but points out that the question in the survey was not whether aid should be ended completely. „That is why I see no reason to panic,“ the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Different Questions, Different Results

Makeiev also referred to a survey conducted by German public broadcaster ZDF in October. Participants were offered more response options: increasing, maintaining or reducing European military aid.

According to the results, 30% support increasing aid, while 33% approve of maintaining it at its current level. Thus, a total of 63% support continuing European military assistance to Ukraine, while 32% favor reducing it.

It is precisely the different wording of the questions that explains the discrepancy between the two results. One survey measures support for German military aid, while the other takes a broader look at attitudes toward European aid and divides the possible answers into increasing, maintaining and reducing it.

Ambassador Notes War Fatigue

Makeiev said the results reflect growing fatigue with the war and with the way the conflict is covered in the media. According to him, the desire for peace is strong, but that does not automatically mean giving up support for Ukraine.

The ambassador added that he had not noticed any weakening of support in his personal conversations. As an example, he cited the 300 partnerships between Ukrainian and German cities and municipalities.

Sources: bta.bg, amp.dw.com, presseportal.zdf.de