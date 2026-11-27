Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has officially approved the defense agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The decision was published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette and finalizes Türkiye’s ratification of the Mecca Pact.

The agreement between the three countries was signed on August 7, 2026, in Mecca. The Turkish parliament ratified it on November 5, while the presidential approval completes the domestic procedure in Türkiye.

Mutual Assistance in the Event of an Armed Attack

The pact consists of 16 articles. Its main provision is set out in Article 2, according to which, in the event of an armed attack or military aggression against one of the parties, the remaining participants must immediately provide assistance.

“If any of the parties becomes the target of an armed attack or military aggression by another state or group of states, the remaining participants must immediately provide assistance by using all available means of mutual support”.

The text also provides for broader cooperation in the areas of defense and security. It envisages intelligence sharing, joint military production and technology transfers between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Cooperation in the Defense Industry

The agreement includes mutual logistical support, which may cover the supply of weapons, ammunition, fuel and spare parts. Thus, the pact creates a framework not only for political and military coordination, but also for closer interaction between the defense industries of the three countries.

With the presidential decision, Türkiye completes its part of the ratification process for the agreement signed in Mecca. Its practical implementation will depend on the fulfillment of the commitments undertaken and on coordination between the three countries in the areas of security, intelligence, military production and logistics.

Sources: bta.bg, turkiyetoday.com