French authorities have launched two judicial investigations following clashes between supporters of Olympique Marseille and Levski before the Europa League match at the “Vélodrome” stadium. Eleven Bulgarian supporters were injured in the disturbances, five of whom were taken to hospital, while six received medical assistance at the scene.

One investigation concerns aggravated intentional violence committed with a weapon, by a group and at a sports venue. The second concerns incitement to hatred over alleged Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian supporters. Both cases were announced by the Marseille prosecutor’s office following the incidents on 26 November.

Nuñez defends police security operation

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the security measures as adequate. In an interview with France 5 television, he said the match had been assessed in advance as high-risk and that eight mobile police units had been deployed to provide security.

“There will be judicial investigations. But this is not what we want to see in football,” Laurent Nuñez said.

The minister condemned acts of violence and racism. According to him, reports on what happened had referred to Nazi salutes and provocative behaviour. Nuñez also described as unacceptable the allegations of racist abuse and monkey noises directed at a Black police officer.

Nuñez also said he would speak with his Bulgarian counterpart about the incidents. “I will speak to him with the same directness,” the French interior minister said.

UEFA has also launched proceedings

The clashes broke out around ten minutes before the start of the match. According to French police data, several hundred Marseille supporters headed towards the section where around 500 Levski fans were seated. Security services restored order, and the match began as scheduled and ended with a 1:0 victory for the home side.

UEFA has launched separate disciplinary proceedings over the incidents. European football’s governing body will examine the available evidence and the circumstances surrounding the breach of order and security at the stadium.

The French club has already been sanctioned for misconduct by its supporters in European matches, including with the partial closure of a stand and a suspended sanction. The new proceedings could lead to further punishment, but no specific decision has yet been made.

Sources: bgnes.bg, lemonde.fr, afp.com