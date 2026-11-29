Ukraine respects Libya’s sovereignty and did not target the Libyan people or the country’s ports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with “Al Jazeera” after Ukrainian forces attacked Russian ships near Benghazi.

“I want the Libyan people to know that we respect Libya’s sovereignty. We did not target the Libyan people and we did not target Libyan ports,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Russian warships carrying weapons are legitimate targets for Ukraine. At the same time, he stressed that Kyiv does not want the conflict to spread in the North African country.

Two Libyan officers killed

On November 22, the Russian corvette “Mercury” was hit while it was in the area of the naval base in Benghazi. According to Libyan military officials, the strike caused a fire and heavily damaged the vessel. Later, eastern Libyan forces reported that two of their naval officers had died of their injuries.

Ukraine also claimed responsibility for a separate strike on a Russian cargo ship off the Libyan coast. Zelensky said the ships had been involved in transporting weapons. Libya, however, is not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the country remains divided between forces in the east and the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

The attack in Benghazi was among the operations farthest from the Ukrainian front for which Kyiv has publicly claimed responsibility. It expanded the geography of strikes against Russian military assets beyond the Black Sea and raised questions about Libya’s role as a base for Russia’s military presence in North Africa.

Kyiv ready for a ceasefire

In the interview, Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to halt hostilities along the line of contact but would not recognize Russia’s annexation of its occupied territories.

“Let us stop here and move on to diplomacy,” the Ukrainian president said.

He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not showing any readiness to withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. According to Zelensky, giving up land in exchange for a promise of peace would be unfair and could encourage Moscow to continue its offensive.

Russia controls about 19 percent of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea. Zelensky also warned of possible new Russian strikes against Ukraine’s energy system during the winter.

Zelensky calls for stronger pressure from the US

The Ukrainian president said he believed in the US intention to end the war but urged Washington to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow and discuss a new package of military aid for Kyiv. According to him, a peace agreement must not place the entire cost of the conflict on Ukraine.

US mediation efforts so far have produced limited progress, mainly in the form of prisoner exchanges. Zelensky said that after the new US Congress begins its work on January 3, the Ukrainian leadership will seek direct dialogue with the Democratic majority and the White House to pressure Moscow to negotiate.

Sources: aljazeera.com, apnews.com