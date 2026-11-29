The European Union is discussing deferring some payments on the debt accumulated through the NextGenerationEU fund in order to free up funds and reach a compromise on the budget for the 2028–2034 period. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing its sources.

European Council President António Costa is considering the possibility of issuing new bonds instead of debt securities nearing maturity. Deferring principal repayments of up to €30 billion is under discussion.

The European Commission initially earmarked €149.3 billion for repaying and servicing the debt in the next seven-year budget. In the latest version, the amount was reduced to €140 billion by shifting some payments to a later period.

This would reduce the current burden on the budget but increase interest costs. “The less you repay, the more interest you pay,” a diplomat told the Financial Times.

Division among member states

France and Italy support the deferment because they do not want debt payments to be financed at the expense of funds for the EU’s competitiveness and security.

Germany and the Netherlands oppose the idea. They argue that the borrowing programme was conceived as a one-off measure and that the obligation to fully repay the debt is enshrined in the Union’s legislation.

NextGenerationEU was created during the pandemic and has a total volume of €800 billion. Debt securities worth €577 billion have been issued. By September 2026, the EU’s outstanding debt had reached €860 billion, compared with €51 billion before the pandemic.

The 2028–2034 budget remains unresolved

In addition to deferring payments, Costa is also discussing cuts to spending on competitiveness, security and the EU’s international influence. According to the Financial Times, this could limit the overall size of the budget while increasing funding for agricultural subsidies and regional development.

The proposed financial framework amounts to €1.58 trillion in 2025 prices. Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Finland are calling for a smaller budget and for funds to be redirected towards defence and innovative companies at the expense of agriculture and less developed regions.

On 26 November, EU leaders negotiated for 16 hours but failed to reach an agreement. The next round is scheduled for 17–18 December. The decision must be taken unanimously by all 27 member states.

The European Council says that an agreement by the end of 2026 is necessary so that the related legislative acts can be adopted in 2027 and funding under the new budget can begin without interruption on 1 January 2028.

Sources: rbc.ru, ft.com