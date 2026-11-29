Pakistan will send servicemen to Saudi Arabia to help strengthen the kingdom’s defenses amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The decision was announced by Pakistan’s armed forces, Al Jazeera reports.

The troops will carry out their duties on Saudi territory under existing defense cooperation agreements. The number of servicemen, their specific tasks, the duration of the deployment or the date of their arrival have not yet been disclosed. The statement did not mention the deployment of Pakistani forces for combat operations in Yemen.

“The troops will carry out their assigned tasks on the territory of Saudi Arabia in accordance with the agreed commitments and established framework for cooperation in the field of defense,” the statement by Pakistan’s armed forces said. According to the statement, the deployment is intended to strengthen the kingdom’s defensive capabilities due to “emerging security concerns.”

The decision was announced two days after a meeting in Islamabad between Pakistani, Turkish and Saudi representatives from the defense ministries and armed forces. The three countries reaffirmed their support for Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Defense Pact and backed diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.

The pact provides for a joint response in the event of an attack

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the agreement on August 7. It stipulates that an attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all of them. Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara describe the document as defensive and have repeatedly emphasized that it is not directed against any specific country, including Iran.

The deployment follows a meeting in Riyadh in October, at which the three countries agreed to put their collective defense commitments into practice. The agreed measures also include preparations for the rapid transfer of military forces and equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the two holiest Muslim places of worship – the mosques in Mecca and Medina. Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif previously said that his country would use “all available means” to protect the kingdom from Houthi attacks.

Pakistan has had a longstanding military presence in the kingdom

Military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia did not begin with the new trilateral pact. Pakistan has trained Saudi servicemen since 1967, and in 1982 the two countries formalized an agreement to send Pakistani forces to the kingdom. During the 1990–1991 Gulf War, Islamabad sent a contingent for defensive duties.

Alongside its military commitments, Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East. Islamabad is working with countries such as Qatar to bring the United States and Iran back to negotiations, and in June it mediated a temporary agreement between them.