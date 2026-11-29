Swiss voters are voting on changes to the rules governing military equipment exports and on an initiative to restrict noisy fireworks. The vote is part of a national referendum on a total of four proposals, including the financing of a 13th monthly pension payment and the taxation of married couples. The vote is taking place against the backdrop of a debate over the limits of Swiss neutrality and the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Bulgaria is among the potential partner countries

If the changes are approved, Switzerland will be able to supply military equipment to certain partner countries, even when they are involved in an armed conflict. The condition is that the exports do not conflict with Swiss neutrality or the country’s foreign policy and security interests.

The list of 36 potential partners includes Bulgaria, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary, the United States and other countries from the European Union and the European Free Trade Association. The change would also enable more flexible participation by Switzerland’s defense industry in international production chains.

The Federal Council will be able, under exceptional circumstances, to deviate from the usual criteria for authorizing exports when this is necessary to protect Swiss interests. Buyer countries will not have to obtain Bern’s prior consent in every case to resell or transfer the equipment, although such a requirement may be retained for reasons related to foreign policy, neutrality or security.

Direct exports of military equipment to Ukraine will not become permissible, as the neutrality rules will remain in force. According to the Swiss government, the aim is for the country to maintain a competitive defense industry. „A country that has nothing to offer has nothing to ask for,“ the Federal Council argues.

What will happen to the fireworks

The other initiative calls for restrictions on the sale and private use of noisy fireworks. Firecrackers and powerful explosive devices would be covered, while quiet decorative fireworks, sparklers and traditional pyrotechnic fountains would remain permitted.

The cantons would be able to allow exceptions for major events of supraregional importance, but private individuals would not be allowed to use noisy pyrotechnics even under these exceptions. Supporters of the initiative point to the stress caused to people and animals, pollution, waste, and the risk of fires and accidents. The government and parliament recommend voting „no,“ insisting that the cantons and municipalities already have sufficient powers to impose restrictions.

According to a gfs.bern poll from early November, 49% of respondents support easing the rules on military equipment exports, while 46% oppose it. Regarding fireworks, the ratio is 63% in favor and 35% opposed. On both issues, the final decision belongs to the voters.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com, swissinfo.ch