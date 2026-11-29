Storm “Argos” is entering its most dangerous phase in Greece, and the authorities have issued a red weather alert for Attica, including the wider Athens area, as well as for other eastern and southern regions. Flooding, landslides and material damage to dozens of homes and businesses have already been reported in the western part of the country. The focus of the rainfall is gradually shifting towards the eastern and southern parts of the country.

On Sunday, the red alert covers eastern Thessaly, the Sporades, Attica, Boeotia, Phthiotis and Euboea. Later, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to reach the eastern and southern parts of the Peloponnese – Corinth, Argolis, eastern Arcadia and Laconia.

Very strong northerly and north-easterly winds of up to 9 on the Beaufort scale will blow in the eastern regions, while in the Aegean Sea they will locally reach 10 on the Beaufort scale, or 88–102 km/h. Locally heavy snowfall is also expected in the mountainous areas of mainland Greece, as well as in semi-mountainous parts of the northern and central parts of the country.

Warnings and red code

Messages via the 112 system have been sent to residents of Euboea, Phthiotis, Boeotia, Magnesia and the Sporades. They warn of heavy rainfall and storm-force winds during the night and throughout Sunday.

Attica has been placed under the Red Code mobilisation regime for 28 and 29 November. On Sunday, the same regime has also been declared for the regions of Thessaly, Central Greece and the Peloponnese. On Monday, the red code is expected to cover Crete, where further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected. In the southern Aegean Sea, winds will remain at up to 10 on the Beaufort scale.

Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas said: “The mechanism is being deployed, we are in constant communication and contact”. According to him, a new assessment of the situation is planned at the beginning of Sunday, when it will be decided whether a new meeting of the civil protection coordination body is necessary.

Measures due to the dangerous weather

In four regions – Attica, Central Greece, Thessaly and the Peloponnese – the temporary suspension of a number of outdoor activities has been ordered for Sunday. The measure affects construction and technical work, activities at worksites and deliveries using two-wheeled vehicles, but does not apply to critical sectors such as healthcare, transport, electricity and water supply.

Greek authorities are warning of the risk of flooding, falling trees, power outages and disruption on the roads. The Fire Service is on heightened alert, and citizens have been advised to limit travel in areas for which red warnings have been issued.

Sources: focus-news.net, ertnews.gr, en.parapolitika.gr