Strong northerly and north-easterly winds have disrupted ferry transport in Greece. In the Aegean Sea, winds are expected to reach 9-10 on the Beaufort scale, while in the Ionian Sea they will reach up to 8, the Greek meteorological service reported. Due to the dangerous conditions, services in several maritime areas have been cancelled or restricted.

Most sailings from the port of Piraeus are not operating. The exception is some of the routes to the islands in the Saronic Gulf, where ships are operating at the discretion of their captains. The morning ferries from Rafina to the Cyclades have departed, but afternoon services to Andros, Tinos and Mykonos have been cancelled.

Afternoon sailings from Lavrio are operating depending on weather conditions and the captains’ decisions. Services between Volos and the Sporades islands, as well as on the Kavala-Prinos and Keramoti-Limenas routes on Thasos, are not operating. The connection between Alexandroupoli and Samothrace has also been suspended.

Other affected routes include Rio-Antirrio, Argostoli-Lixouri and Kyllini-Kefalonia. Greek public broadcaster ERT reported that the restrictions are linked to the expected gradual strengthening of the northerly and north-easterly winds.

The forecast for the following day calls for winds in the Aegean Sea to remain strong – 8-9 on the Beaufort scale, with local values of up to 10 in the southern areas. Passengers are urged to contact local port authorities, ferry companies or travel agencies before setting out for a port, as further changes to the schedules are possible.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, ertnews.gr, ekathimerini.com