A large part of the city hall in the Belgian city of Namur was destroyed in a fire that broke out shortly before midnight during the night of November 28–29. The blaze mainly engulfed the modern part of the building, while the historic section was protected from the spread of the flames.

According to reports cited by Belgian media, three wings of the city hall were affected, while two corridors were completely destroyed. The fire was brought under control, but firefighters continued working because of the risk of the flames spreading to nearby buildings. One firefighter was injured during the operation and taken to hospital. The cause of the incident has not yet been established.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, who is from Namur. Acting Mayor Charlotte Bazelaire said the damage was enormous and that an investigation had been launched.

Municipal services temporarily unavailable

Following the fire, the municipal emergency response plan was activated. Rue Fér and Rue de la Dame Blanche are closed to traffic and pedestrians, while access to the city hall car park is prohibited. Residents in central Namur and the area behind the railway station were sent an alert via the Be-Alert system, instructing them to keep their windows and doors closed because of the thick smoke. Municipal services are temporarily unavailable.

Fire broke out during renovation work

The affected part of the building was undergoing renovation. Work to refurbish the city hall began in 2024 and also included energy-efficiency measures. The authorities have not said whether the renovation work was connected to the outbreak of the fire.

The investigation must determine where the fire started and how events unfolded inside the building. Until it is completed, it remains unconfirmed whether the cause was a technical malfunction, human error or another factor.

Sources: infos-prod.rtl.lu, leparisien.fr, tf1info.fr