A cold wave will sweep across Central and Eastern Europe in the coming days, with temperatures in Poland potentially falling to -24 degrees. The coldest conditions will occur between November 29 and December 3, when an anticyclone from Northern Europe settles over the country.

According to the forecast by Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW), the country will remain under the influence of a cold air mass in the coming days. “Daytime temperatures will mostly be around 0 degrees, while at night they may drop to as low as around -12 degrees,” meteorologists say. In areas experiencing prolonged clearing, forecasts allow for values between -9 and -24 degrees.

The lowest temperatures are expected in valleys, lowlands and other places where cold air remains close to the ground. The Małopolska and Subcarpathian Voivodeships, as well as the southern part of Upper Silesia near the Carpathians, will be particularly affected. Under suitable conditions, it may be even colder in individual “cold pockets.”

The background to the expected cold snap lies in the northern parts of the continent. Over the past 24 hours, temperatures of -28 degrees were recorded in Røros, Norway, and -27.8 degrees in Folldal. The figures place the two areas among the coldest places in Europe, and the cold air is gradually moving toward Central Europe.

The cold will also affect Bulgaria

The influx of cold air will also be felt in Bulgaria. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is forecasting minimum temperatures of down to -16 to -18 degrees in some places on December 1. Daytime temperatures in Northwestern and Central Northern Bulgaria may remain as low as -8 degrees.

In Sofia, the forecast calls for a minimum temperature of around -14 degrees and a maximum of around -5 degrees on December 1. Negative temperatures are expected during the day as well in Northern Bulgaria and the high plains of Western Bulgaria, while values will be higher along the Black Sea coast.

In Poland, the most intense phase of the cold snap is expected to end on December 3. After that, the cold zone will shift southeastward and temperatures will gradually rise, but nighttime temperatures in the southern regions may still fall to between -8 and -1 degrees. According to IMGW, temperatures on some days at the beginning of December will be 5 to 12 degrees below the climatic norm.

Sources: focus-news.net, dobrapogoda24.pl, sinoptik.bg