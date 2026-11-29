Europe cannot talk about war fatigue while Ukrainians are living without heating, electricity and water, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said. In an interview with The Guardian, he said his country was ready to increase its support for Ukraine if other countries withdraw from funding programmes.

“If necessary, yes, we will do more,” Michal said.

The Estonian prime minister described the difference between the daily lives of Europeans and those of people in Ukraine as unacceptable. “How can you grow tired of the war while sitting in a heated room where there is peace and quiet, the water is running and you can watch television?” he asked. He said Ukrainians were fighting for their freedom while civilians were being killed and entire communities were left without basic services.

Michal also said that the European Union “will never abandon Ukraine”. He said support for Kyiv would remain in place even if Marine Le Pen were to win the presidential election in France, as she is considered sceptical of aid to Ukraine.

Funding Remains a Key Issue

Michal’s statement comes amid disputes within the European Union over the future multiannual budget and funding for Ukraine. On 18 November, the European Commission proposed an additional loan of 45 billion euros for Kyiv in 2027. The Estonian prime minister has already backed the idea of linking talks on the EU budget for 2028–2034 to member states’ commitments to fund Ukraine.

According to data cited by The Guardian, Estonia allocates nearly 7 percent of its annual economic output to defence and related expenditure. Of this, 5.4 percent goes towards core military spending, while 1.5 percent is allocated to projects in communications, transport and energy security.

Visa Restrictions for Russian Soldiers

Michal also welcomed the European Commission’s proposal to restrict the issuing of visas to current and former Russian military personnel who have taken part in the war against Ukraine. The proposal is part of a new package of sanctions against Russia and will require the approval of all member states.

According to The Guardian, the measure was previously postponed due to objections from France and Italy. The European Commission has published guidelines for its implementation, but a final decision is still pending.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, theguardian.com, eurointegration.com.ua