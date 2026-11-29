Thirteen civilians were injured in Russian attacks in Rivne region that continued throughout the day, regional governor Oleksandr Koval said. Five of those injured are in serious condition. The strikes affected, among other places, Sarny district, while the air-raid alert in the region remains in effect.

“During the day, the enemy attacked Rivne region, particularly Sarny district. At present, 13 civilian casualties are known, five of them in serious condition,” Koval said.

A separate Russian attack caused damage in Zaporizhzhia. According to acting regional governor Mykhailo Semikin, three people were injured—a minor girl and two women. One of the women is in serious condition. Three private houses in Voznesensk district were damaged.

Ukrainian authorities initially reported two people injured in Zaporizhzhia, but the number was later increased to three. Unlike the information about Rivne region, the report on Zaporizhzhia did not provide additional details about the type of weapon used or other affected sites.

New attack after strikes on Rivne

Rivne region was also attacked earlier in November. On November 13, a Russian drone struck a residential building in the city of Rivne, injuring six people, including two children. The attack sparked a fire in two apartments, and local authorities prepared temporary accommodation for the building’s residents.

At present, confirmed data from the two attacks on November 29 indicate that 16 civilians were injured—13 in Rivne region and three in Zaporizhzhia. No additional details have been reported about the condition of the remaining casualties in Rivne region or the consequences of the strikes in the two regions.

Sources: pravda.com.ua