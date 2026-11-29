Czech President Petr Pavel described the work of Defense Minister Jaromír Zůna as “destructive” and harmful to the country. He made the statement on Czech Television’s “Sunday Debate” program, linking his assessment to personnel decisions at the Defense Ministry and the minister’s positions on the war in Ukraine.

“Lately, I have to say that I perceive his work as rather destructive, as harmful to the Czech Republic, rather than as something that helps us in any way,” Pavel said.

The president pointed to the repeated obstruction of Chief of the General Staff Miroslav Hlaváč’s trips to Ukraine as a problem. According to Pavel, the visit would give the senior military officer valuable combat experience. He also criticized certain personnel decisions at the Defense Ministry and the claim that defense spending amounting to 2% of gross domestic product is sufficient.

Pavel said that Zuna’s actions were linked to the policies of the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party, which nominated him for minister. According to him, the SPD has long given lower priority to defense spending, alliance commitments and support for Ukraine.

The personnel dispute in the army

One of the specific causes of the tension was the removal of General Radek Harátek from the leadership of the Cyber and Information Forces at the beginning of November. From December, Harátek is due to become an adviser to Chief of the General Staff Miroslav Hlaváč.

In October, Zuna instructed Hlaváč to propose transferring Harátek to another position. The general had previously requested early termination of his service, but the Defense Ministry rejected the request on the grounds that it had not been sufficiently justified.

In May, the government agreed that Hlaváč would become the new army chief. Zuna was the only person who did not support the nomination, saying at the time that he would have preferred another candidate.

Zuna and the government’s response

Zuna defended his record, saying that the development of the army had reached historic levels and that the government was implementing its program statement. “What destructiveness does the president see?” the minister asked, linking his remarks to previous decisions to shut down commands, reduce the size of the army, halt the recruitment of service members and restrict investment projects.

SPD leader Tomio Okamura said he regarded the president’s criticism as praise for the party’s work. He stressed that the party did not want Czech funds and service members to be sent to Ukraine and said that the government was spending public money responsibly.

Foreign Minister and leader of the Motorists Petr Macinka called Pavel’s statement an inappropriate and scandalous attack. He said that if the supreme commander had objections to the minister’s work, he should choose another way to express them rather than doing so on a television program.

In the same debate, Pavel defended the continuation of support for Ukraine. According to him, aid to Kyiv should be viewed as an investment in the security and future stability of the Czech Republic. The president also warned of the risk that the conflict could spread beyond Ukrainian territory, primarily through an intensification of hybrid attacks.

Sources: ct24.ceskatelevize.cz