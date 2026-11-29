Ukraine’s metallurgy sector faces the risk of mass plant closures that could leave entire industrial cities without their main source of income. The Financial Times warns that one possible consequence is the emergence of so-called “zombie cities” in the country’s southern and eastern regions.

Among the enterprises identified as being at risk are “Zaporizhstal” and “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih”. Stanislav Zinchenko, head of the Ukrainian consulting company GMK Center, says that the metallurgical industry is heavily concentrated in regions with almost no other economic foundations. If plants are closed en masse, people may be forced to leave these areas.

“This could lead to the emergence of zombie cities,” Zinchenko warns. He links the risk not only to military strikes, but also to difficulties facing exports, high electricity prices and the loss of access to cheap coal.

“ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” remains shut down

Mauro Longobardo, head of “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih”, tells the Financial Times that the decision to shut down the plant was made in September after two blast furnaces were damaged in strikes. He says they are the “heart” of pig iron production.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, disputes this position. “There are no safe places in Ukraine. In fact, they are doing this for economic reasons,” he tells the publication, accusing the company of using the strikes as a pretext for the shutdown.

“ArcelorMittal” denies planning to exit the Ukrainian market. The company has nevertheless stated that, following a series of missile strikes, it cannot resume operations at the plant in a safe and sustainable manner. Restoring operations after a year-long stoppage would require significant investment, while a prolonged interruption could prompt skilled workers to seek employment elsewhere.

New EU rules add pressure

Additional pressure on the sector is coming from the European Union’s new steel import regime. It provides for duty-free quotas of 18.3 million tonnes per year, while quantities exceeding them are subject to a 50% tariff. The total quota volume is around 47% lower than under the safeguard regime for 2024. The rules provide for special consideration of Ukraine’s situation as a candidate for membership and a country facing an extraordinary security situation, but access to the European market remains dependent on specific quotas and product categories.

The problems facing Ukraine’s metallurgy sector began before the latest strikes. After the start of the full-scale war, the country lost major production capacity, while the blockade and restrictions on Black Sea ports made exports more difficult. In August, “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” announced a partial production shutdown, and in September the plant suspended operations following a series of strikes.

In October, Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported a strike on “Zaporizhstal” and said that the plant had produced up to 1.44 million tonnes of pig iron and more than 1.3 million tonnes of rolled steel annually. These figures are part of Russia’s account of the targets of the strikes and do not constitute independent confirmation of the damage or of the plant’s production status.

Longobardo sums up the problem in these words: “There is no future if nothing changes.” Alongside the risk of the physical destruction of production facilities, the sector’s decline since 2014, higher energy costs, limited markets and the possible departure of workers are making the recovery of the plants even more difficult.

Sources: rbc.ru, en.interfax.com.ua, lemonde.fr