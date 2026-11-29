Eurostar train services between Lille and Brussels were disrupted following an incident on the line on 28 November. The following day, delays and cancellations affected passengers travelling between London, Lille, Brussels and Paris.

Eurostar said emergency services were working on the incident. “Trains between London and Lille/Brussels and between Paris and Brussels are disrupted due to the actions of emergency services following an incident on the line between Lille and Brussels,” the company said in its service update.

Several specific services were cancelled

Eurostar cancelled trains 9117 and 9039 between Lille-Europe station and Brussels-Midi/Zuid station. Train 9047 was also cancelled at Paris-Nord station after the consequences of the incident continued to affect the timetable.

The route of train 9143 was changed, with its stop at Amsterdam Centraal station omitted. The company advised passengers to check the status of their specific train and follow the instructions sent with their bookings.

Eurostar has not publicly disclosed the exact nature of the incident on the line, nor whether anyone was injured. The information about the involvement of emergency services is the only explanation given for the disruptions.

Similar incident affected at least 17 trains in 2025

Disruptions on the route between France and Belgium are not without precedent. In August 2025, an electrical incident on the railway infrastructure between Paris and Arras led to the cancellation of at least 17 Eurostar trains on routes to London, Brussels and Amsterdam, while some delays reached two hours.

No timeframe has been given for the full restoration of services in the current case. Affected passengers should check the latest status of their service before travelling, as delays on one section may also affect trains from London and Paris.

Sources: straitstimes.com, lemonde.fr