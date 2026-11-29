Eleven coal miners have been killed in an attack in Kahan district, in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Armed men stopped two pickup trucks in the Hosri area, in the Jandran administrative zone, and took the workers to a nearby mountainous area, police said.

The victims worked at the Chamalang coal mines and were travelling towards the Duki area. According to Kahan police chief Tayyab Iqbal, the attackers forced the workers out of the vehicles and then killed them. The Associated Press reported an ambush targeting two vehicles, while local police reports also described a kidnapping before the killings.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to search for the perpetrators. The bodies are to be transported to the hospital in Kahan, where procedures to establish their identities will be carried out. According to local police, four of those killed have been identified, while the identification of the others is continuing. Another local report said that seven of the victims were Afghan nationals.

No one has officially claimed responsibility for the attack. The Associated Press noted that suspicion would likely fall on the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which Pakistani authorities blame for similar attacks. This version has not been confirmed by the investigation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the killings. “Attacking innocent workers is the ultimate form of brutality,” he said, adding that the perpetrators must not be shown any mercy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack and ordered the authorities to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions

Balochistan is rich in mineral resources, but for years it has been the scene of a separatist insurgency and attacks targeting security forces, civilians, miners and workers on infrastructure projects. In October 2024, at least 20 miners were killed and others wounded in an attack on private coal mines in Duki.

The current case also recalls the attack near Mach on 3 January 2021, when 11 coal miners from the Hazara community were killed. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack. In the latest attack, the perpetrators and the motive have yet to be established.

Sources: apnews.com, tribune.com.pk, humenglish.com