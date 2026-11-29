Israel’s military prosecution intends, for the first time, to seek the death penalty for a Palestinian under the new law on terrorist attacks resulting in death. Charges will be brought against Kadri Samara, who is accused of the shooting in which Israeli citizen Netanel Shukrun was killed on September 20, 2026.

The attack took place near a natural spring close to the settlement of Neve Tzuf in the West Bank, hours before the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. According to the Israeli military, Samara arrived by car, armed with an automatic weapon, and opened fire on people near the spring. Shukrun was fatally wounded in his vehicle.

The military claims that Samara was wounded by a servicemember as he attempted to flee. He was later found in a hospital near Ramallah and arrested. His interrogations by the internal security service “Shin Bet” and the Israeli police continued for about two months.

In addition to intentionally causing death, the charges will include shooting at civilians and a servicemember, as well as illegal possession of a weapon. The military prosecution will ask that Samara remain in custody until the end of the judicial proceedings. The indictment has not yet been filed, and no death sentence has been handed down.

What the New Law Provides

The Israeli parliament passed the law on the death penalty for terrorists in March 2026. In May, the provision was incorporated into the order on security measures applied by military courts in the West Bank.

The law provides for the death penalty by hanging for Palestinians convicted of fatal terrorist attacks, unless the court finds special circumstances and replaces the sentence with life imprisonment. The “Samara” case is the first in which Israel’s military prosecution has initiated proceedings under this provision.

“This is the appropriate punishment for the despicable terrorist and a measure of justice for the Shukrun family,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said, as quoted by Israeli media.

The First Such Case in Decades

Israel has not carried out a death sentence since 1962, when Adolf Eichmann, one of the organizers of the Holocaust, was executed. The death penalty formally remains possible for a limited number of offenses, but it has so far not been used for murder under the ordinary criminal law.

Human rights organizations and UN experts have described the new regime as discriminatory, since in practice it is aimed primarily at Palestinians who fall under the jurisdiction of military courts. The military court is due to examine the charges against Samara and then decide whether there are grounds for a conviction under the new provision.

Sources: timesofisrael.com, apnews.com, today.lorientlejour.com