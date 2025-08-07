On August 7, 1960, Fidel Castro nationalized American property in Cuba

On August 7, 1960, Fidel Castro completely nationalized American property in Cuba.

Over 6,000 American citizens and companies, including Sosa-Sola, ExxonMobil, and Texaco, were affected by the actions of the authorities.

When Fidel Castro triumphantly entered Havana in January 1959, he was not yet the communist David who stood up to the imperialist Goliath, commented "Deutsche Welle". Relations between Cuba and the United States only deteriorated a few months later, when the nationalization directly affected American interests. Ultimately, in April 1961, the failed US military operation at the Bay of Pigs, the aim of which was to overthrow Fidel Castro, finally worsened bilateral relations.

In connection with the funeral of the fallen comrades during the invasion, Fidel Castro clearly stated: "This is a socialist revolution". "At that time, Castro already felt that the American government represented a real danger and therefore sought protection. And what better protection than the support of the other Great Power - Russia!", says the former German ambassador.

A little later, Cuba became one of the main characters in a historical event that almost turned the Cold War into a nuclear one. In October 1962, the Americans learned that there were launch pads for Soviet atomic missiles on the island. Washington and Moscow nevertheless managed to reach a bilateral agreement and Russia announced that it would dismantle the installations. However, Fidel Castro was not satisfied with his secondary role and began to export his revolutionary model outside Cuba.

Fidel Castro was born on August 13, 1926. He graduated from law school in Havana in 1950. He was a Cuban revolutionary, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (1965) and President of the Republic of Cuba. In 1959, he overthrew the regime of Fulgencio Batista and turned the country into the first communist state in the Western Hemisphere. In 1976, he became Chairman of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers and President of the Republic.

On April 19, 2011, Castro also left the post of First Secretary of the ruling party. On November 25, 2016 at 22:29 (local time), Fidel Castro died at his home in Havana at the age of 90. On July 20, 2015, Cuba and the United States officially restored full diplomatic relations after 54 years of hostility. This was done by the leaders of both countries, Raul Castro and Barack Obama.