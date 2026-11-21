Viral infections during the autumn and winter season can seriously endanger heart health, especially among older people and patients with chronic cardiovascular diseases. This was explained by cardiologist Dr. Rada Prokopova on the NOVA NEWS programme “Pulse”.

According to her, respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, as well as other seasonal viruses, relatively rarely directly cause inflammation of the heart muscle or the lining around the heart. The greater danger is associated with the exacerbation of pre-existing conditions.

Complications are more severe in older people

An infection that is mild in a young person can quickly lead to pneumonia, respiratory failure and heart failure in an older patient. In such cases, hospital treatment may be required.

High fever and disruptions in the electrolyte balance caused by the viral illness can lead to heart rhythm disorders. Atrial fibrillation is particularly risky, as blood clots may form in the heart. These, in turn, can cause a stroke.

Inflammatory processes in the body also increase the likelihood of a heart attack, as they may contribute to the rupture of atherosclerotic plaques. When the virus affects the lungs, reduced blood oxygen levels place additional strain on the cardiovascular system.

Symptoms may appear later

Cardiac complications do not always occur during the infection itself. According to Dr. Prokopova, they may also manifest themselves weeks after recovery.

heaviness or discomfort in the area of the heart;

irregular heartbeat;

unusual fatigue;

a sudden drop in blood pressure.

In the event of such complaints, the cardiologist recommends consulting a doctor promptly.

Focus on flu vaccination

Dr. Prokopova stressed the importance of flu vaccination for people over 75-80 years of age, as well as for patients with cardiovascular diseases regardless of their age.

Regarding vaccines against RSV, she said there was encouraging data on protecting older people. However, the cardiologist clarified that she had no personal clinical experience with them.