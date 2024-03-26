Новини
26 Март, 2024 09:21 1 289 4

Crocus Group intends to continue working on the construction of facilities in Russia

  • crocus city hall-
  • крокус сити хол-
  • компания-
  • строителство-
  • обекти
Снимка: ЕРА/БГНЕС
Милена Богданова Милена Богданова Автор във Fakti.bg

The company Crocus Group intends to continue working in Russia in the construction of buildings and facilities, said the president of the company Araz Agalarov.

"The goal of terrorists is destruction. Our mission is creation. Remembering the victims of the terrorist attack, we will continue our work. We will deal with the consequences of this terrible tragedy and continue to build facilities that serve our people and our country”, he said.

Agalarov recalled that Crocus Group has built hundreds of facilities in Russia, including huge and technologically complex ones - universities, stadiums, exhibition pavilions.

Русия
  • 1 Последния Софиянец

    5 2 Отговор
    Защо не сработиха пръскачките?

    Коментиран от #3

    11:23 25.03.2024

  • 2 Сталин

    4 0 Отговор
    Шефът на Крокус Груп-Емин Алгаров,азерския евреин е много близък приятел на Тръмп

    11:25 25.03.2024

  • 3 Сталин

    4 2 Отговор

    До коментар #1 от "Последния Софиянец":

    Ами тези талибани- терористи са инженери и технически грамотни и са изключили системите за потушаване на пожар

    11:27 25.03.2024

  • 4 "Кредит Маркет ООД"

    2 1 Отговор
    с управител Димитър Смиленов е най-некоректната фирма

    23:08 25.03.2024