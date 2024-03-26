Crocus Group intends to continue working on the construction of facilities in Russia

The company Crocus Group intends to continue working in Russia in the construction of buildings and facilities, said the president of the company Araz Agalarov.

"The goal of terrorists is destruction. Our mission is creation. Remembering the victims of the terrorist attack, we will continue our work. We will deal with the consequences of this terrible tragedy and continue to build facilities that serve our people and our country”, he said.

Agalarov recalled that Crocus Group has built hundreds of facilities in Russia, including huge and technologically complex ones - universities, stadiums, exhibition pavilions.

You can see detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods HERE