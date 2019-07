64-годишна майка, която бъркат с дъщеря ѝ, издаде тайната на мечтаната младост

Water only what waters you. Let go of of anything that leaves you feeling thirsty and depleted. And let go of anyone who leaves you in a constant state of anxiety and uncertainty. That’s not how a healthy relationship works. Boundaries and being clear about your needs is an essential component of self-care. Learn to nurture and nourish your own wellbeing and don’t wait for, or expect others to fill your inner drought. Self-care is a necessity not a luxury and you don’t need permission or approval from anyone to look after yourself. If you don’t believe you’re worthy of excellent self-care and nurturing who else will? It has to start with YOU. That’s why self-worth, self-esteem and self-love all begin with your SELF. Be the mirror of how you wish to be treated by others- and settle for nothing less. Teach others by how you lovingly and with utmost respect treat yourself. Love yourself with so much tenderness, mercy and radical self-acceptance that when they look at you they know exactly how it’s done. Photo 📷 @elisabethgranli 💛 #selfcare #agelessstyle #agelessbeauty #cleanbeauty #selflove #mindset #wordstoliveby #wordsofencouragement

