Баба бодибилдър на 63, е фитнес гуру в Instagram (СНИМКИ)

Guns are on point today! There’s a process to shaping your body, I’ve spent the last 15 years using myself as a guinea pig to really understand how the body works and what efforts are wasted and what efforts get great results, the result of this is my 90 Day Bring Your Sexy Back Program where I spill the beans on exactly how to shape your body to achieve your individual goals and look and feel younger, ultimately ‘Bringing Your Sexy Back’ the link to my program is in my bio. Have a fabulous day everyone and look after your beautiful selves 😘

A post shared by Lesley Maxwell - Celeb Coach (@lesleymaxwell.fitness) on Nov 5, 2019 at 7:16pm PST