Вин Дизел качи СНИМКА по хавлия и...

$120k for this potato on a wall? More like priceless! Wouldn’t I be a wonderful art piece in your place woof. #donteatme #artbasel . . . . *edit* PSA: The tape is not sticky... my human did not tape me to anything! The sticky side of the tape was also taped over. It’s a duct tape strap that placed over me. It’s an illusion everypawdy!

A post shared by Lilo (@lilothewelshcorgi) on Dec 13, 2019 at 5:50pm PST