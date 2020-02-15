- БългарияСкандално предложение на общинар в Каварна: Медиите да плащат ”такса вход”!
Бъкингамският дворец в шок от Меган и Хари
Действията им показват, че младото семейство няма намерение да се завръща във Великобритания
Херцозите на Съсекс принц Хари и съпругата му Меган са уволнили 15-членния си екип и затварят офиса си в Бъкингамския дворец, след като кралската двойка реши да се премести да живее в Канада, съобщава вестник Daily Mail.
Това показва, че младото семейство няма намерение да се завръща във Великобритания, коментира изданието.
На някои от членовете на екипа са били предложени нови служби в кралското семейство, а други са получили документи за прекратяване на трудовите им правоотношения.
Сред освободените от длъжност са личният им секретар, пиарът на двойката и техният ръководител на проекти.
Кралица Елизабет Втора, принц Чарлз и херцогът на Кембридж принц Уилям са били уведомени за съкращенията и за закриването на офиса. Служителите са получили предизвестия миналия месец.
На тях им било казано, че след като херцозите са се отказали от официалните си задължения като членове на кралското семейство, на тях вече не им бил нужен бъкингамският офис.
-0 +8
-2 +7
-0 +3
-0 +3
-0 +2
Да държиш нещо което не смяташ да ползваш изобщо и да плащаш десетки хияди лири за него няма смисъл.
За хората които са си изгубили работата наистина е лошо, но не са нито първите нито последните такива.
-0 +1