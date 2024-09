Допускаме "огромна грешка" при приготвянето на бъркани яйца

@maxiskitchen

Thomas Keller's scrambled eggs✨ Thanks @chefthomaskeller for this recipe! ▪️6 Eggs▪️1 Pinch Salt▪️2Tbsp Butter▪️1-2 Tbsp Crème Fraiche (or sour cream)▪️2 Slices Sourdough or Brioche Toast▪️Parsley, minced▪️Maldon Salt▪️ 1️⃣ Crack eggs into a bowl, season with kosher salt, and whisk. 2️⃣ Pass eggs through a fine mesh sieve. 3️⃣ Preheat a nonstick pan over low heat. Add butter and pour in the eggs. 4️⃣ As the eggs start to set, gently scramble using a rubber spatula. Remove the pan from the heat before the eggs are completely done, or they will continue to cook. 5️⃣ Stir in the crème fraiche and immediately spoon onto the toast. Complete with Italian parsley and Maldon salt. ⏲15 minute total prep + cook time Recipe serves 2 people .

