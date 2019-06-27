- СпортИзгониха футболен национал заради модел (СНИМКИ)
Изгониха футболен национал заради модел (СНИМКИ)
Египтянинът Амр Варда писал неприлични съобщения на модела Мерхан Келен
Египетският полузащитник Амр Варда бе отстранен от отбора по дисциплинарни причини, съобщава пресслужбата на местната футболна асоциация. 25-годишният бивш играч на гръцкия ПАОК се е държал непристойно в свои съобщения към Инстаграм модела Мерхан Келен.
Знаойната блондинка явно не си поплюва и реши да стане известна на гърба на футболиста, като публикува скрийншотове от кореспонденция с играча и обвини Варда в сексуален тормоз.
Футболистът все още не се е изказал официално по тематa, а профилът му в социалната мрежа Инстаграм беше изтрит.
View this post on Instagram
There goes my heart beating, Cause you are the reason ! I'm losing my sleep Please come back now There goes my mind racing, And you are the reason That I'm still breathing I'm hopeless now ! I'd climb every mountain ! And swim every ocean ! Just to be with you And fix what I've broken ! cause I need you to see That you are the reason ! If I could turn back the clock I'd make sure the light defeated the dark I'd spend every hour, of every day Keeping you safe ! 🖤👑🖤 Photo by @shutterfade #love #loveyou #intheend #itshimandi #ourstory #truthordare #life #stronger #endless #wewin #photography #photoshoot #portrait #model #modeling #dubai #mydubai #beauty #summer
View this post on Instagram
Seventeen and we got a dream to have a family ,a house and everything in between. Have old friends that are now enemies. He used to meet me on the east side in the city where the sun don't set ! 🖤👑🖤 By the magician @janko.me #love #symmetry #soundofsilence #eastside #iseeyou #still #empty #filled #loveyourself #lovewins #you #youandi #us #wedidit #faith #strong #powercouple #goals #woman #dubai #mydubai #streetstyle #fashion #model #modeling
View this post on Instagram
Yeah for the sake of good housekeeping,you gotta take the trash out. Acknowledge it is TRASH, understand that it is useless, as a matter of fact harmful, explain to yourself that it has to be done so you can have more space,cleanliness and peace in your life !yes you might miss that useless bag in the corner of your room, you got used to it being there but believe me,once it is gone,the nasty odour of it will be gone too and only then you will realize, good house keeping is an absolute must. So be cruel,be ruthless, strike hard and never regret cutting the TRASH out ! Rise up ! Seize opportunities ! 🖤👑🖤 By the awesome always @faatographer 👑👏 loved everything about this set, even the shiver down my spine when i had to go into the cold water and get hit by the wind on my way out #love #lovewins #happiness #lessonlearnt #strong #life #smile #sun #fun #complete #woman #body #peace #followme #loveyourself #portrait #photpgraphy #model #uae #dubai #mydubai #photoshoot #photooftheday #potd #color #beauty #beach #cleanup #trashout
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the hunger games ! Let the odds be with you cos that's all the help you are getting ! I don't know what went down , I can't see inside your heart and I don't read minds..but one thing I know for sure is that you will never ever forget my name and it will haunt your dreams till the day you die ! I never tend to harm, I am only seeking justice. I respect my enemies but I will never back down till my soul is satisfied and nothing satisfies my hunger more than justice. You owe me years of misery, a heart break, a fool to be made of you ,pain, fear, a family and a love lost. Will meet when you are able to settle the debt and I will come to collect 🖤👑🖤 My my buddy the amazing @shutterfade Jeans and top from @kissykfashion #love #woman #power #bodygoals #fashion #kissyk #girlpower #model #dubai #mydubai #onlineshopping #style #stylish #followme #hero #strong #famous #bitchesbelike #goals #followme #shorthair #loveyourself #confidence #boss #iwin
Египет
