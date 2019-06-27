Факти, новини, статии - Да извадим фактите наяве
Начало »
Спорт »
Изгониха футболен национал заради модел (СНИМКИ)

Изгониха футболен национал заради модел (СНИМКИ)

Египтянинът Амр Варда писал неприлични съобщения на модела Мерхан Келен

Публикувана: 27 Юни, 2019 15:29
5 КОМЕНТАРА | ВИДЯНА 1498
Изгониха футболен национал заради модел (СНИМКИ)
Снимка: instagram
ШРИФТ ПЕЧАТ
Вашата оценка:
Оценка 1 от 1 гласа.

Египетският полузащитник Амр Варда бе отстранен от отбора по дисциплинарни причини, съобщава пресслужбата на местната футболна асоциация. 25-годишният бивш играч на гръцкия ПАОК се е държал непристойно в свои съобщения към Инстаграм модела Мерхан Келен.

Знаойната блондинка явно не си поплюва и реши да стане известна на гърба на футболиста, като публикува скрийншотове от кореспонденция с играча и обвини Варда в сексуален тормоз.

Футболистът все още не се е изказал официално по тематa, а профилът му в социалната мрежа Инстаграм беше изтрит.

View this post on Instagram

Yeah for the sake of good housekeeping,you gotta take the trash out. Acknowledge it is TRASH, understand that it is useless, as a matter of fact harmful, explain to yourself that it has to be done so you can have more space,cleanliness and peace in your life !yes you might miss that useless bag in the corner of your room, you got used to it being there but believe me,once it is gone,the nasty odour of it will be gone too and only then you will realize, good house keeping is an absolute must. So be cruel,be ruthless, strike hard and never regret cutting the TRASH out ! Rise up ! Seize opportunities ! 🖤👑🖤 By the awesome always @faatographer 👑👏 loved everything about this set, even the shiver down my spine when i had to go into the cold water and get hit by the wind on my way out #love #lovewins #happiness #lessonlearnt #strong #life #smile #sun #fun #complete #woman #body #peace #followme #loveyourself #portrait #photpgraphy #model #uae #dubai #mydubai #photoshoot #photooftheday #potd #color #beauty #beach #cleanup #trashout

A post shared by Merhan Keller (@merhankeller) on

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the hunger games ! Let the odds be with you cos that's all the help you are getting ! I don't know what went down , I can't see inside your heart and I don't read minds..but one thing I know for sure is that you will never ever forget my name and it will haunt your dreams till the day you die ! I never tend to harm, I am only seeking justice. I respect my enemies but I will never back down till my soul is satisfied and nothing satisfies my hunger more than justice. You owe me years of misery, a heart break, a fool to be made of you ,pain, fear, a family and a love lost. Will meet when you are able to settle the debt and I will come to collect 🖤👑🖤 My my buddy the amazing @shutterfade Jeans and top from @kissykfashion #love #woman #power #bodygoals #fashion #kissyk #girlpower #model #dubai #mydubai #onlineshopping #style #stylish #followme #hero #strong #famous #bitchesbelike #goals #followme #shorthair #loveyourself #confidence #boss #iwin

A post shared by Merhan Keller (@merhankeller) on

Египет

Поставете оценка на статията:
Оценка 1 от 1 гласа.

Въвеждане на коментар към статията
Име :


Напишете кода от картинката
Визуална кептча
Коментар:
Коментари към статията
1 15:38
 
27.06.19
Този коментар е премахнат от модератор
Съмнение
(гост)

Неутрално
2 15:56
 
27.06.19 Отговор
Тва да не е мъжко бе!?

Оценка:
-0 +7

Божкеййййй6767
(гост)

Неутрално
3 16:08
 
27.06.19 Отговор
Кончита без Вурст?????Някой имат странно виждане за красота😱😱.

Оценка:
-0 +5

Бай Ламби
(гост)

Неутрално
4 16:45
 
27.06.19 Отговор
Ама туй на снимките футболистчето ли е?Алооо.... журналистите, дайте да видим и моделчето бре!

Оценка:
-0 +7

Некакъв
(гост)

Неутрално
5 19:37
 
27.06.19 Отговор
Ей така повечето жени си развалят красотата. Подуват ци. ци, устни... И стават изроди.

Оценка:
-0 +0

ФАКТИ.БГ не толерира обидни коментари и спам. Некоректни коментари ще бъдат изтривани. Такива са тези, които съдържат нецензурни изрази, лични обиди и нападки, заплахи; нямат връзка с темата или са написани изцяло на език, различен от български.

Още новини
Ловци на бисери
Слави Трифонов
Телевизионният водещ след срещата си с главния прокурор Сотир Цацаров
Политиците и сегашният парламент не се съобразяват с решенията на собствения си народ - суверена. А, аз какво да направя, да се запаля ли?"

Още бисери
ТОП 5

RSS емисии     Към мобилната версия
България Свят Мнения Разследвания Бизнес Имоти Авто Технологии Крими Спорт Любопитно Култура Конфликт Видео Анкети
  • e партньор в България на
© Резон Медиа 1993-2019
  | За Реклама Правила Контакти Карта на сайта Работа